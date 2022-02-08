Butterscotch Amber Necklaces Sweeten Sale For EstateOfMind

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — “It was a very nice way to start off the New Year,” said Darrell Dirr of EstateOfMind regarding his February 5 auction. “The sale exceeded $435,000 with an enormous amount of interest in amber, red coral and Faturan amber prayer beads, with the top lot of five butterscotch amber necklaces bringing $6,875, tied with a 5.25-carat diamond ring that brought the same price.”

More highlights from the sale will follow in a later issue.