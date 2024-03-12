Burton M Fendelman, 86 – Collector, ADA Co-Founder & Attorney

NEW YORK CITY — Burton M Fendelman died February 16 with his wife Helaine Fendelman and their dog Marty by his side. Born in 1937 in St Louis, Mo., Burt grew up a fan of the St Louis Cardinals and White Castle Hamburgers. Burt was a man of action and never one to sit idle or let obstacles stand in his way. He lived by his fellow Missourian, Harry Truman’s motto: “There is some risk involved in action, there always is. But there is far more risk in failure to act.”

Burt attended Washington University and its School of Law in St Louis. He also graduated from New York University’s tax law program. He began his career working at the New York Stock Exchange, then joined Drexel Burnham Lambert as senior vice president, associate general counsel and corporate secretary. Throughout his career, Burt enjoyed teaching and mentoring others. He worked with the Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, where they named him volunteer of the year. He mentored pre-law school students at Baruch College in New York City and Washington University. Burt founded, along with several others, the Antiques Dealers Association and continued to serve as legal counsel for that organization and the Center for Painted Wall Preservation until his death. Burt served as President of the Board for the Center for Art Law. In addition to his volunteer work, Burt was an arbitrator with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and provided mediation and arbitration services for the New York City Lawyers Association.

Burt and Helaine became known as the “Fendelpersons” and spent a lifetime collecting art and antiques, attending antiques and art shows, and traveling the world learning about arts and antiques. In their early years, the young couple frequently attended shows buying and selling antiques and supporting the American Folk Art Museum from the 1960s to the present while developing an important American folk art collection. Their sons, Barton and Jonathon, and their two dogs Holly and Gwendelman Fendelman, always traveled to the antiques and art events with them.

Burt committed countless hours helping his sons in their various sporting activities. From building pine wood derby cars to coaching sports, Burt actively participated in Barton and Jonathon’s lives. He would rush home from work, often late, and run out the door to lead or attend one of their after-school activities. Additionally, he organized community efforts ranging from an oil purchasing organization to learning to tap dance for the PTA annual play and serving as a board member lawyer for the Morgan 3/4 Club based in Connecticut. When Burt and Helaine moved to New York City in the late 1990s, Burt again became active in his new home community by volunteering for the Board of his building. He was a “fixture” in the building and his Gramercy Park community bringing well needed improvements to the operation of his new home as well as simply bringing a smile to his neighbors’ faces.

Burt led an active life. One of his proudest achievements occurred at the age of 70 when he rode his bicycle in an AIDS charity 550-mile ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles, all downhill. For his 71st birthday, Burt hiked the mountains of Peru to reach Machu Picchu. He continued to bike the streets of New York City until he was 84.

Burton is survived by Helaine, his wife of 60 years, their sons, Barton and Jonathon and their families.

Donations in Burt’s name may be made to the American Folk Art Museum, the Center for Art Law or the Glioblastoma Foundation.

A celebration of Burt’s life will be at The National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South, New York City, on Friday June 21, 2024, 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Burton M Fendelman (1937-2024) In Memoriam

It is difficult for me to imagine a world without Burt Fendelman. I will forever miss his smile, his voice, his wit, his good humor, and unique personal style. I officially met the Fendelmans in 1975, soon after my family moved from suburban Philadelphia to Greenwich, Conn., and Helaine began working in my mother’s first antiques shop. I felt an immediate chemistry and warmth with the entire Fendelman clan, and we became lifelong friends. We share a similar sense of humor, a love of Americana and an appreciation of the numerous characters that inhabited the antique world in “the old days.” Burt Fendelman was a gentleman in its truest sense, always kind, gentle and quietly supportive of his countless friends. He was also generous in offering legal counsel. To know Burt was to love Burt. He personified the very definition of the word mensch. I also counted Burt and Helaine as valued clients, having the pleasure of working with them in the assemblage of their exemplary collection of American painted furniture, folk art and painted tin. A personal favorite among their many purchases from me is a remarkable pair of bamboo-turned Windsor stools in original creamy white paint with original embroidered upholstery and fringe that are now in the collection of the Peabody-Essex Museum. As a collector Burt was always decisive, and his word was his bond. In 1990 I had the opportunity to work with Burt in a different role when our mutual friend, Barry Cohen, was cut down by AIDS at just 55. Burt and the late Gerald Kornblau were the executors of Barry’s estate, responsible for the disposition of a small but mighty collection of American folk art and stoneware. We were among a group of other dealers and auction houses who were invited to make sealed bid offers for the entire collection, by a specific date and time. This process was made additionally dramatic and memorable as it overlapped with the collapse of Drexel Burnham Lambert, where Burt had worked for many years as general counsel, and literally overseeing its winding down. I will never forget the Friday afternoon when we hand delivered our offer to Burt’s office in the eerily deserted Wall Street headquarters of Drexel, and the haunting rows of abandoned desks, chairs and computers. In the end our offer (in partnership with Joel and Kate Kopp of America Hurrah) proved best, and within a week we closed the deal. No one was happier with these results than Burt, who lovingly penned a truly heartfelt biography for our catalog that was appropriately titled, “I am Glad I knew You BARRY COHEN.” I cannot express it any better. I am Glad I Knew You BURTON FENDELMAN.

David A. Schorsch, Woodbury, Conn.

Back in the early 90s, when I was president of the ADA, Burt was always available to answer anything that came up before the Board regarding the business and our association. More meaningful to me, though, was Burt’s willingness to help with non-business issues. He listened, gave you his time and then thoughtful and helpful advice, never asking for anything in return. A true gentleman.

Peter Eaton, Wiscasset, Maine



Burt Fendelman was a constant, consistent, kind, helpful and engaged presence in the world of American folk art. Offering sound legal advice on many projects with warmth and humor. He and Helaine were so much a part of the fabric of American folk art. Sotheby’s sold their collection in the 1990s at the point that they thought they were moving to Florida from their home in Scarsdale, but the lure of the people and the material drew them back to New York. So sorry to hear the news.

Nancy Druckman, New York City



It’s hard to imagine an Americana world without Burt Fendelman. With his wife, Helaine, Burt was an essential part of the field for the past half century. Dealers who became foremost collectors, Burt and Helaine were instrumental in launching what is now the American Folk Art Museum and the Antiques Dealers Association of America. It wasn’t antiques week in New York, New Hampshire or Philadelphia without Burt. A man of many enthusiasms who was generous with his time and talent, he offered wise counsel and a loyal heart to those who shared his passions.

Laura Beach, Mystic, Conn.



Burt Fendelman was one of the few persons to have a history with the American Folk Art Museum since its inception in the 1960s, each chapter of which he embraced with personal generosity and inspiring commitment. I’ll never forget how Burt and his lovely wife Helaine embraced me soon after joining AFAM in 2018. They invited me for dinner at the National Arts Club in New York, and we shared stories about the field of folk art and our mutual upbringing in the Midwest. Burt was one of a kind, and his love for people and art will be missed.

Jason T. Busch, New York City

I first became aware of the Fendelman’s collection through an article in Country Living magazine. My wife, Nancy, and I had just purchased an old farmhouse and I immediately knew that we should try to copy what the Fendelman’s had done creating a warm and inviting home filled with joy and beauty. I approached David Schorsch about obtaining some paint-decorated furniture and he suggested a visit to the Fendelman’s to learn about it. Burt and Helaine welcomed Nancy and me into their home and began to teach us about surface, design, color and originality. Burt was so helpful taking volumes out of his full run of The Magazine Antiques and going over attributes of various objects. Over several years, we made numerous visits, and both Burt and Helaine were always teaching us something about folk art and telling the greatest stories about legendary collectors and dealers. I remember our last visit before the Fendelman sale at Sotheby’s sitting in their family room admiring their wonderful Bard painting of the Mattano and the great “Let Love Be Your Guide” hooked rug thinking how fortunate we were to be there. We had one last dinner in the dining room; and we were seated opposite the John Bieber schrank, now at Winterthur thanks to Burt and Helaine’s generosity. That was the piece of furniture that piqued my interest in paint decoration.

Nancy and I were in Los Angeles to greet Burt when he crossed the finish line completing his ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles having raised thousands of dollars to help victims of AIDS. Burt was so modest about the achievement, thanking his teammates but never taking credit for what he achieved. This ride was demanding for the most conditioned athlete, but Burt did this after a year of training at age 70.

Burt’s tolerance for New York’s cold weather always astounded me. He would wear a sport coat and scarf on the coldest days. That got me started using a scarf and for years I have thought of Burt every time I wore a scarf. Nancy and I will dearly miss Burt, his kindness, and the help he gave to two young collectors just starting out.

Jeff Pressman

We can’t recall how many years ago or how we became such close friends with Helaine and Burt. Obviously, it was at an antiques show standing in line or at an auction. They seemed to know everyone, and everyone knew them. Throughout the years we shared lunches, dinners and occasional holidays together talking and discussing our love of the antiques world and the world in general.

Jeffrey was so excited that he finally found a kindred spirit in Burt, who owned a vintage English Morgan roadster. They spent countless hours discussing their mutual interest.

We shall miss his wit, his humor and his twinkling eyes and smile. But we were fortunate to have him in our lives. We lost a good friend.

Sharon & Jeffrey Lipton



It is with profound sadness that I learned of Burt’s’ passing and my heart goes out to his wife Helaine and their two sons Jonathon and Barton.

Burt and Helaine were a team not only in their family life but in their pursuit of wonderful antiques, authoring a book on Tramp Art and always a welcome couple at as many antiques shows as they could squeeze in on a weekend trip.

Burt or Burton, whichever you called him, was a man slight of stature but stood 10 feet tall when he entered a room as he was so well respected in his professional career as an attorney and a most generous advocate and counselor when called upon by the Antiques Dealers Association (ADA) for legal advice which he so willingly shared.

One of the most charming things I recall about Burt was his warm and sincere smile and the tenor of his gentle voice…soft spoken and very often humorous.

Burt and Helaine also enjoyed celebrating special occasions with friends like Jane Coats Eckert, president of Eckert Fine Art and close friends, Dr Roger and Alyce Rose where they celebrated Alyce’s birthday dancing and partying in New York City…a memorable evening for all.

The world of antiques collecting has lost one of our most treasured possessions in Burt Fendelman whose memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him and the legacy of intellect and kindness which were his lifelong trademark.

We will miss you Burt, your friend,

Frank Gaglio, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

One Bright and Shining Star in a Galaxy of Stars…that was Burt Fendelman. Simply put, A MENSCH!

Burt was kind, loving, respectful, supportive, had a huge caring heart and so much more! Yes, he lived up to the title in so many ways! He was a loving and adoring husband and father. He and my friend “Fendel” were as they say, “joined at the hip.”

Burt was always so generous with his time­ and always offering help to those in need. He was a true friend of our “Antiques World” and I am sure “Our Antique Family Away From Home” are already lined up seeking his help with their lists of problems, and he, as usual, is solving them all!

Yes, Burt Fendelman was a True MENSCH who will be so very missed and always remembered! I am just so grateful that he crossed my path in Life!

“Pollack” aka Barb Pollack, Highland Park, Ill.



Burt Fendelman, My Favorite Hipster!

Burt Fendelman had already had a hip replacement and found out that I was about to have one as well. He called me and explained that the outcome for him had been very favorable, and he had heard likewise from others. He let me know that after the operation, I would become a member of the “hipster club.” Later, he emailed to check that all went well, and it had. Thereafter, whenever we saw each other, we would greet each other with something like, “How is my fellow hipster?” Later, I found out that Burt was going to have a second hip replacement. I wrote him an email to cheer him on, wish him well and let him know that he would now be a double hipster. The operations had turned out fine for both of us.

Before that, Burt was at our home for the first ADA board meeting and as he and I conversed, he expressed how happy he was for the formation of the association for the antiques business.

Karen Olson, Newburgh, N.Y.





Burt was an instrumental figure in the formation of the ADA. He, through his pro bono work, gave great advice to the board on legal situations we got into, or when we wanted to change our bylaws; we always went through Burt. He always gave us great advice on the legalities of an organization that we were trying to form. He was very generous with his advice and his advice was always spot on.

He was a great mentor to our organization, to the officers and to our board members. He did that since we organized; he was one of the founding members. He felt that was his responsibility although it was not a responsibility but a contribution to making the organization a success.

He and Helaine were also wonderful folk art collectors. They were right in the middle of things at the time when the Folk Art Museum was really coming into its own. They were always really receptive and enthusiastic and energetic about collecting American folk art.

My opinion is that Burt was a “total mensch.”

Arthur Liverant, Colchester, Conn





Ed and I have known Burt and Helaine Fendelman long enough that I don’t recall when our paths first crossed. No doubt at one of the many antiques shows that we all attended throughout the 1980s and ‘90s. But we were instant friends based on our shared love of American folk art, and I certainly remember the first time we visited their home as hosts to the members of the ADA during one of the early shows in White Plains. What an eye-popping and inspirational experience that was to see the treasure trove they had collected and so beautifully displayed in their home!

Rarely did we exhibit at or visit a show or auction where we didn’t see the Fendelmans, always with big smiles and boundless enthusiasm. They were an infectious inspiration. So, it was quite a surprise when, in 1993, we learned they were selling their entire collection of Americana at Sotheby’s to venture into a new area of interest. But this certainly didn’t dampen their interest in the material that had been their first love as they continued to attend all the shows, and Burt would often remark “if we were still collecting, I’d buy that!” — and I do believe he meant it.

That 1993 catalog is well-worn as we have pulled it from the shelf countless times for reference, and we have been fortunate to have handled many of those items through the years. Most recently, as part of the Dittmar exhibit in New York, we sold a marvelous three-tier plant stand adorned with applied hearts that had their provenance. The love and affection shared by Burt and Helaine was exemplified by the wonderful Hutchinson hooked rug in their collection of a cupid leading a couple on horseback with the inscription “Let Love Be Your Guide.” It was clear that they took this to heart not only in their relationship with one another but with how they approached life.

Burton Fendelman will be missed and remembered.

Pat Bell, New York City & New Hope, Penn.