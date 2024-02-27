Burton M. Fendelman (1937-2024), Collector, ADA Co-Founder & Attorney

NEW YORK CITY — Burton M. Fendelman passed away on February 16 with his wife, Helaine Fendelman, and their dog, Marty, by his side. Born in 1937 in St Louis, Mo., he was a fan of the St Louis Cardinals and White Castle hamburgers. He attended Washington University in St Louis, as well as NYU before working at the New York Stock Exchange and Drexel Burnham Lambert and mentoring pre-law students at Baruch College and Washington University. He was involved with Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, the Antiques Dealers Association (ADA), the Center for Art Law, the Center for Painted Wall Preservation, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the NYC Lawyers Association. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helaine, their sons, Barton and Jonathan, and their families. Donations in Burt’s name may be made to the American Folk Art Museum, the Center for Art Law or the Glioblastoma Foundation. A celebration of Burt’s life will be at The National Arts Club in New York City, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm on Friday, June 21.