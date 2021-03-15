Burns’ ‘Raw’ Cooks Up Heritage Auctions’ Comic & Animation Art Sale

-
-
Michaan's GALLERY AUCTION
Mar 20-20, 2021Michaan's Traditional Furnishings & Old Masters Auction
Mar 19-19, 2021
-
McMurray Cataloged Auction #74
Feb 23-27, 2021
-
Published: March 15, 2021
DALLAS – Charles Burns’ original art that graced the front of 1982’s Raw No. 4, an unsettling black and white die-cut piece meant to reveal bits of Burns’ second color cover behind it, drew 30 bids and soared past estimates to sell for $87,500, finishing as the top lot in Heritage Auctions’ March 13-14 International Comic & Animation Art event. Long before Black Hole, and Iggy Pop and MTV and Coca-Cola came calling, Burns made his bones as one of the earliest contributors to Raw, Art Spiegelman and wife Francoise Mouly’s international comics anthology. That short-lived publication – of which there were only 11 issues published between 1980 and 1991 – unearthed unheard-of underground American and European (and African and Spanish-language) sensations on their way to mainstream success, among them Ben Katchor, Gary Panter, Lynda Barry, Kaz, Bill Griffith, Chris Ware, even Alan Moore.
Watch for a more comprehensive sale review in a future issue.
Time Capsule Schroeder Collection Banks Over $3 Million For Bertoia
March 16, 2021
Arts & Crafts Furniture Sweeps For Americana Auctions
March 16, 2021
Collecting Stories: The Invention Of Folk Art
March 16, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036