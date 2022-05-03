Burchfield Does It Best In Shannon’s Fine Art Auction

MILFORD, CONN. – American artist Charles Burchfield (1893-1967) dominated the top selling lots at Shannon’s fine art auction on April 28. “Nighthawks and the Moon,” a 1966 watercolor on paper, achieved a celestial $587,500 against a $200/300,000 estimate, and another watercolor on joined paper, “Fires of Spring in Big Woods,” 1951, sold for a within-estimate $275,000. “Nighthawks and the Moon” is considered a masterwork by the artist. Catalog notes state, “Burchfield absorbs the viewer in his reality of nature. The composition vibrates with the sound of rustling leaves, birds and wind. In the sky, the moon is full of life casting a silver glow over the whole scene.” A more extensive review of this sale will follow.