Bunker Still Life Blooms At Brunk Single Owner Sale

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 344-lot single owner sale — the collection of Clare and Jared Edwards — was conducted at Brunk Auctions on Wednesday, June 5. A highlight and strength of the collection were nine works by Dennis Miller Bunker (American, 1861-1890), an artist the collectors championed. One of these — his “Vase with Yellow Rose” — was the top lot in the sale, multiplying its $12/18,000 estimate with a $98,400 result and selling to a private collector who traveled to the sale from New England and was bidding in the room. After the final gavel fell, about 94 percent of the lots had new homes to go to and the auction totaled $861,000. A future issue will feature more highlights from the auction.