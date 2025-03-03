Bulgari Yellow Diamond Ring Earns Sparkling Top Lot Status At Everard

SAVANNAH, GA. — Everard Auctions & Appraisals had a day of luxury with its Couture and Jewelry Auction, conducted on February 27. The 447-lot sale included, among other offerings, items from the estate of Ann Lytle. A sparkling $96,875, including buyer’s premium, was awarded to a Bulgari yellow diamond ring with an 18K gold band, which earned top lot status. The center diamond — a 6.52-carat cut-cornered rectangular-modified, brilliant-cut yellow diamond — was flanked by two brilliant, round-cut clear white diamonds, each measuring 1.03 carats. The size six ring was marked “Bulgari, 750” and was accompanied by its GIA report. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.