MT CRAWFORD, VA. — Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates conducted its 18th annual spring auction of Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century glass and lighting on May 20 featuring the collections of glass author and scholar Joan E. Kaiser of Sandwich, Mass., and the late Roger Gehman of Pittsburgh.

A highlight of the more than 30 colored whale oil/fluid lamps on offer was a pair of deep purple-blue whale oil stands, each bulb-form font raised on a short stem and square five-step base, bee-hive-wafer construction. Estimated just $3/5,000, the 8¼-inch-high stands blew out expectations, realizing $26,910, including buyer’s premium. Each was fitted with the original tin and cork double-tube drop-in burner, tops marked “Patent,” Boston & Sandwich Glass Co. 1828-1835. From the Kaiser collection, the pair had been published in Barlow/Kaiser – The Glass Industry in Sandwich, Vol. 2, and retained the publication label The pair had also been exhibited in Sandwich Glass Museum’s exhibition “Sensational Sandwich,” 1995.

Antiques and the Arts Weekly will provide a full report on the sale in a future issue.