Buffet Painting Blooms To Six Figure Finish For Weschler’s

ROCKVILLE, MD. — On October 18, Weschler’s Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted its Important Works of Art, Furnishings & Decorations auction, which offered 232 lots of fine art, Asian art and antiques, furniture, decorative art, collectibles and firearms, among others. Leading the sale at $138,600, exceeding its $70/90,000 estimate, was an oil on canvas by Bernard Buffet (French, 1928-1999), titled “Ombelles Jaunes.” The painting was signed and dated “’65” and measured 25½ by 21¼ inches. The lot was also accompanied by Bernard Buffet, a book by Maurice Duron (Hachette, Paris, 1964), and a Christmas card from Findlay Galleries, to which the painting had provenance in December of 1965. Additional provenance included the Galerie David & Garnier, Paris, in July of 1965 and a Chevy, Md., trust, from which it was consigned. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.