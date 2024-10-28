Buffet Blooms To Six Figures To Lead Showplace

NEW YORK CITY — On October 20, Auctions at Showplace conducted its Important Fine Art & Design Auction, which offered 145 lots of fine art, furniture, timepieces by Cartier, accessories by Tiffany, jewelry, a collection of Martin guitars and decorative arts pieces by Toshiko Takaezu and Michael Glancy. Leading the sale was “Roses Rouges et Lys (Red Roses and Lilies)” by Bernard Buffet (French, 1928-1999), which far surpassed its $60/80,000 estimate to achieve $118,750. The oil on canvas was painted in 1996, signed upper left and dated upper right; a Maurice Garnier stamp was included verso. The work had provenance to Maurice Garnier, Paris; Galerie Rienzo, New York City, and a private New York collection. It was previously sold at Sotheby’s New York in a November 2023 sale. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.