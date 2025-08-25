Buffalo Bill Connection Drives Pocket Watch To Sworders’ Lead - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 25, 2025
STANSTED, MOUNTFITCHET, UK — A gold-filled Hampden Watch Company pocket watch bested bones and taxidermy mounts and objects connected with the occult, kink and scandal to take first place in Sworders’ August 19 Out of the Ordinary auction. Distinguishing it was an engraving on the dust cover — “W.F.Cody PAWNEE CITY NEBRASKA. USA” — as well as two pawn tickets. Estimated at £2/4,000 (approximately $2,685/5,370), it timed out at $7,850, including buyer’s premium, from a private buyer in the UK. Additional highlights will be featured in a forthcoming issue.
Märklin Menagerie Wagon Tops Toys At Pook
August 25, 2025
French Wine Coca Bottle Overflows Morphy Estimates
August 25, 2025
Heritage Sets New Sports Card World Auction Record
August 25, 2025
