STANSTED, MOUNTFITCHET, UK — A gold-filled Hampden Watch Company pocket watch bested bones and taxidermy mounts and objects connected with the occult, kink and scandal to take first place in Sworders’ August 19 Out of the Ordinary auction. Distinguishing it was an engraving on the dust cover — “W.F.Cody PAWNEE CITY NEBRASKA. USA” — as well as two pawn tickets. Estimated at £2/4,000 (approximately $2,685/5,370), it timed out at $7,850, including buyer’s premium, from a private buyer in the UK. Additional highlights will be featured in a forthcoming issue.