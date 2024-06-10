Buddhist Guardian Statue Rises At Casco Bay

Published: June 10, 2024
FREEPORT, MAINE — Carved from a single block of Zelkova wood, a Buddhist Nanbokucho period Guardian statue rose to $11,400, including premium, topping Casco Bay Auction’s June 8 sale. With traces of gilt throughout and standing 38 inches high, the figure is one of a set of four carved to guard the entrance of a Buddhist temple, circa 1350. The consignor purchased the figure in Kyoto in the late 1990s from a closed temple. A follow on review will discuss additional sale highlights.
