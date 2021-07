WILLOUGHBY, OHIO – A great looking early toy, a hand painted and litho tin clockwork Girl Blowing Bubbles from Germany, floated to $9,900 at Milestone Auction’s June 26 sale of the Weissmann toy collection. Standing on a litho platform, when wound the girl’s arm moves and she puts the bubble blower in a bowl. A bellows in the platform blows air through the bubble blower and make bubbles. With actions working, the 8½-inch toy was accompanied by its original box. The Margaret and Joel Weissmann antique toy collection of German, French and English toys included automobiles, boats, airplanes, hand-painted toys, go-rounds, penny toys, windups and more. Watch for a review of this sale in a future issue.