HUDSON, N.Y. – Two days of sales at Stair Gallery April 16-17 continued selling items from the estate of decorator Mario Buatta. A set of 12 Portuguese basket-form dishes with a printed mark topped the combined 500 lots that crossed the block, receiving 44 bids and finally closing at $20,910, well in advance of the lot’s $300/500 estimate. It was the highest selling lot from the sale of ceramics, while a lot of silver and metal matchsafes, pill boxes and other objects was the top lot in the “Treasures & Trifles” sale, achieving $7,380 on 21 bids. A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.