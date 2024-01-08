Brutal! Paul Evans Sideboard Tops In Hudson Valley’s New Year’s Day Sale

BEACON, N.Y. — All 483 lots presented by Hudson Valley Auctioneers in its annual New Year’s Day sale on January 1 sold, giving the auction “white glove” distinction. A Paul Evans brutalist sideboard, signed and dated to 1968 that was made of wood and polychrome steel with a double slate top and measuring 84¼ inches long, was the heavy favorite. Discovered in a Queens, N.Y., estate, it sold to a buyer in the Midwest for $39,680, the highest price of the day. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a more extensive sale recap in an upcoming issue.