Brunk’s Bidders Came To The Table, And What A Table It Was

-
-
Michaan's Gallery Auction
Feb 20-20, 2021A.B.Levy's Eclectic Elegance
Feb 18-18, 2021
-
Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Temptations
Feb 26-28, 2021
-
Published: February 15, 2021
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The top price of $159,900 in Brunk Auctions’ February 12-13 Premier Auction was realized by a circa 1760 Irish George II carved mahogany side table with boldly carved stand, cabriole legs and scroll feet. The table, which had provenance to the estate of V. Ethel Crosby, British furniture dealer Mallett, and the estate of Robert K. Johnson of Aiken, S.C., had been included in an exhibition of Irish design at the Art Institute of Chicago and illustrated in a book on Irish furniture. The estimate of $30/50,000 enticed bidders from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, who were out in force online and on the phones. A private collector in the United States, bidding by phone, was the winning bidder.
A future issue will feature an extensive sale recap.
Choice Americana & Folk Art At D.L Straight’s Premier 2021 Opening
February 16, 2021
Native American Art Takes Focus At Santa Fe Art Auction
February 16, 2021
Maine Collection Led By Two Works By American Tonalist Leon Dabo
February 16, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036