Brunk’s Bidders Came To The Table, And What A Table It Was

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The top price of $159,900 in Brunk Auctions’ February 12-13 Premier Auction was realized by a circa 1760 Irish George II carved mahogany side table with boldly carved stand, cabriole legs and scroll feet. The table, which had provenance to the estate of V. Ethel Crosby, British furniture dealer Mallett, and the estate of Robert K. Johnson of Aiken, S.C., had been included in an exhibition of Irish design at the Art Institute of Chicago and illustrated in a book on Irish furniture. The estimate of $30/50,000 enticed bidders from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, who were out in force online and on the phones. A private collector in the United States, bidding by phone, was the winning bidder.

A future issue will feature an extensive sale recap.