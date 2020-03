ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Leading Brunk Auctions’ two-day online-only sale, March 27-28, was a Lemuel Curtis Federal girandole clock that nearly tripled its high estimate ($12/18,000) to bring $51,660. The circa 1820 clock, which had been made in Roxbury, Mass., had a white enameled dial marked “L Curtis Patent” and a lower panel that depicted Perry’s Victory in the War of 1812. Provenance for the clock included Robert Blekicki Antiques, Sarasota, Fla., and the collection of Laurence and Helen Alspaugh, Greensboro, N.C. Price cited includes buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. See a future issue for a summary of sale highlights.