Brunk Sets Firm Record With $11 Million Printed Constitution Archetype

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Three weeks after Hurricane Helene forced Brunk Auctions to delay its auction of a rare and original printed archetype of the Constitution of the United States, it sold for a triumphant $11,070,000, including buyer’s premium, the highest-ever result for the firm. The document, the only known privately owned copy, was signed by secretary of Congress, Charles Thomson and had been passed down through generations at the historic Hayes Plantation in Edenton, N.C. The document, which sold to a private collector bidding on the phone, was the last lot of a nine lot sale of related historical documents that capped two days of auctions in which nearly 650 lots gaveled down, about 90 percent finding new homes. Watch for a more extensive sale review in an upcoming auction.