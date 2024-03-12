Brunk Headlines Giordano Mythological Scenes, Sandzen Landscape

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Brunk Auctions conducted back-to-back sales on March 7 and 8, selling collections of European and British fine and decorative art on the first day and American, Western and Southern paintings on the second. Each day, bidders competed heavily for the combined offering of more than 450 lots. The top lot on the first day was an important group of six mythological scenes by Luca Giordano (Italian, 1634-1705), each rendered in oil on copper, with publication and exhibition history, as well as noted provenance. Estimated at $25/35,000, the lot sold to a private US collector, bidding on the phone, for $67,650. “Pine and Aspen, Rocky Mountain National Park,” painted in 1928 by Birger Sandzen (Swedish/American, 1871-1954) was at the front of the pack on the second day, exceeding expectations to earn $73,800 from a private collector also on the phone. Both prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; both sales will be discussed in greater detail in an upcoming issue.