Brunk Headlines Early American, British & Continental Works With Vander Sande Collection

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Brunk Auctions’ March 12 auction presented the lifetime collection of John and Marie Vander Sande, of Newbury, Mass., in a 211-lot sale that earned $1,529,874 and was 96 percent sold, by lot. Achieving the highest price of the day was a Pilgrim Century paneled oak valuables cabinet that was made circa 1660-90 in Boston and attributed to the Mason-Messenger shop tradition. Cataloged as “extremely rare,” it is one of perhaps just two known examples from Seventeenth Century Boston, though more related cabinets attributed to Salem, Mass., survive. A private collector on the phone took the chest to $442,800, nearly tripling the lot’s $150,000 high estimate. Prices include the buyer’s premium. A future issue will feature a more extensive recap of the sale.