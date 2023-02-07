Brunk Gives Freedom Quilt An Institutional Home - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A pieced and appliqued cotton “Freedom” quilt by Jesse Bell Williams Telfair (Parrot, Ga., 1913-1986) made not only a bold graphic statement at Brunk Auctions’ two-day Premier Auction February 3-4 but attracted institutional interest from multiple museums. After intense competition, the 75-by-70½-inch work sold to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for $98,400 (including premium), underbid by other institutions. The quilt was one of four examples created by Telfair; all of the three other examples are in museums: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and the American Folk Art Museum in New York City. The quilt, which was consigned to Brunk’s from a private collector, had been acquired in 1995 from Ricco/Maresca Gallery in New York City, for $18,000. A more extensive sale review will appear in an upcoming issue.