Brunk Auctions: Out With The Blue, In With Terracotta - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – After 40 years in the making, Brunk Auctions has announced a rebranding with refreshed logo and an updated website, which will take effect in the first weeks of the new year. Renovations of the brick and mortar are scheduled to get underway early in the new year as well. It is a new look but with the same exceptional staff, service and results.

For decades, the company has held true to the vision of Brunk Auctions as founded by Robert Brunk; that will not change. Transparency, client service and good old-fashioned connoisseurship will remain. These days, clients expect a great database, social media presence, exceptional photography, video content, logistics and a website content manager, numerous aggregators and a fancy coffee machine. We can check all those boxes too.

Brunk Auctions is a trusted name in the auction world because of the experience we bring to all aspects of the auction process. Many of the specialist staff cut their teeth at auction houses in either New York or Boston, several have worked at museums and the new kids are all clever, savvy and plugged in. We are looking forward to the next 30 years with a fantastic staff and clients who have trusted us from one generation to the next.

Brunk has a great lineup of estates and auctions in 2023, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. For information, www.brunkauctions.com.