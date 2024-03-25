Brunk Adds Brooklyn Deaccession To List Of Museum Triumphs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — All 155 lots of property from the Brooklyn Museum presented for sale by Brunk Auctions on March 20 gaveled down successfully, earning the sale a “white glove” distinction. Andrew Brunk shared his feelings about the auction with Antiques and The Arts Weekly after the sale.

“This sale was a remarkable success. For a small, furniture-heavy offering we had tremendous interest, with every lot finding a new home. From Brooklyn, these objects are headed all over the country now — from Florida to Texas to Wisconsin to New England, we had private buyers come out of the woodwork; $40,000 for a pair of andirons — it felt like the old days! It was very gratifying to see the market respond so enthusiastically.

“We were so pleased to work with the Brooklyn Museum, as they continue to examine and refine their very extensive collections. As it has with other deaccessions from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Colonial Williamsburg, the American Folk Art Museum and the many other institutions we have worked with in recent sales, the market responded enthusiastically to the offering. Collection refinement at museums is a sign of any vitality and life! Given the depth of the collections at the Brooklyn Museum, many of these objects have not been on view for decades, so it is very satisfying to see them enter collections all over the country where they will be enjoyed on a daily basis. And, the museum can use the proceeds to pursue works that fill gaps in their collection. We were thrilled with the robust results.”

Earning $116,850 and selling to a buyer on the phone was a rare Virginia Chippendale walnut fitted cellaret with slide that dated to 1750-70 and had once been owned by Luke Vincent Lockwood. It was the top lot in a sale that included architectural elements from the Abraham Harrison House ($73,800) and Cane Acres Plantation ($67,650) and a rare Virginia Queen Anne scalloped walnut dressing table ($61,500). The auction achieved a total of nearly $835,000, including buyer’s premium. For information, www.brunkauctions.com or 828-254-6846.