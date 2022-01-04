Bruneau Starts New Year Marvelously

Published: January 4, 2022
CRANSTON, R.I. — Bruneau & Co., kicked off the New Year marvelously, netting white-glove results for a 20-lot single-owner sale of Marvel Comics on Saturday, January 1. The fourth volume to cross the block — a CGC 8.0-graded copy of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #1 from 1961 — brought the top price of the sale, soaring past its $50/80,000 estimate to land at $150,000 and selling to a private collector in New York City who was bidding online; the same buyer also bought a 6.5-graded copy of The Incredible Hulk #1 for $68,750, and Strange Tales #110, in grade 9.2, for $51,250.
Read all about the sale in our next issue.
