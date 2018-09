CRANSTON, R.I. — Lighting by Tiffany Studios dazzled bidders at Bruneau & Co’s September 22 auction of estate antiques and fine art. The three lots from a Houston collection all sold to phone bidders, adding $250,800, including buyer’s premium, to the auction’s bottom line. First up, center, was the circa 1910 bronze and glass floor lamp with a Dogwood shade that made $114,000. The circa 1910 table lamp, left, with a Poppy shade and an unusual blown-glass base left the room at $108,000. Finally, the circa 1915 table lamp, right, with Crocus shade on a pine-needle pattern bronze base collected $28,800. Bruneau also saw keen interest in Art Nouveau posters from the holdings of the Boston Company and for John James Audubon’s “Ivory-Billed Woodpecker,” an aquatint and etching from Havell’s first edition. Requiring the attentions of a paper conservator, the double-elephant folio print drew a barrage of phone bids before closing at $43,200.

Watch for a full review in an upcoming edition.