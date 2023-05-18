Bruce Ingraham, 61, Auctioneer & Dealer - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Submitted by the Ingraham Family

COVENTRY, CONN. — It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the loss of the dude, the lord, the Bruce almighty, the one and only Bruce Ingraham. Born on May 19, 1962, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on May 15, 2023. Predeceased by parents Beverly Ingraham and David Ingraham, he is survived by his wife, Theresa Frey-Ingraham; his favorite daughter, Gretta Ingraham and her spouse Richard Domschine III and his favorite daughter, Amelia Ingraham; as well as his sister, Beth Ingraham; brother, David Ingraham; brother, Bradford Ingraham, his wife Danielle Ingraham and their children, Alex Ingraham and Max Ingraham. He also leaves behind many other relatives and loved ones, especially cousins Susan and Peter Atkinson.

Bruce was a larger than life human, when he walked into any room, he was the king commanding his kingdom. He was an artist with mediums ranging from metal sculpture to spoken word. Bruce always had more love to share with anyone, living life without judgment. If you were lucky enough to know Bruce, you were family. He acquired his passion for arts and antiques from his mother; together they owned an antique shop in Wethersfield, Conn., and traveled to shows throughout New England. This knowledge led him to a lifelong career creating sculpture and ultimately commanding a crowd from the podium each week at his own auction house in Coventry, Conn. His pride and devotion and never forgetting to say “who loves you more” to his two daughters will never be forgotten, along with his unrelenting love for his wife Theresa.

Whenever you see a heart shaped rock or overuse his favorite word “great,” think of the great Bruce (almighty) Ingraham.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 4 to 9 pm on May 30, at Millbrook Place, 1267 Main Street, Coventry. A more extensive obituary for Bruce Ingraham will appear in an upcoming issue.