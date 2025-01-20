Bronze Chinese Bowl Polishes First Place Win In Eldred’s Two-Day Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HANOVER, MASS. — Usually operating out of East Dennis, Mass., Eldred’s conducted its January 16-17 Asian Art auction at its Hanover gallery. Over the course of two days, the auction house offered 441 lots of scroll paintings, porcelain, jade, Japanese prints and more. Leading the sale was a Chinese bronze bowl on a stand, which crossed the block during session two on January 17. Dated to the Nineteenth Century or earlier, the polished, 23-pound bowl had a six-character mark on its underside and measured 14¼ inches in diameter. It was in excellent condition and polished off a $7,680 finish. Session one saw a woodblock print, “Tancho Crane” by Toshi Yoshida (Japanese, 1911-1995), take home the highest price of the day, $6,400. Prices include buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from both days of the auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.