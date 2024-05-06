Bronze Boxers A Big Hit For Marion

MARION, MASS. — On May 4, Marion Antiques Auctions conducted its Spring Extravaganza auction. The sale featured artwork, silver, jewelry, clocks, coins, furniture, rugs, ephemera and more. Leading the auction’s more than 640 lots was a 14-inch-tall-by-19¾-inch-wide bronze statuette by Mahonri MacKintosh Young. Modeled in 1926, “Right To The Jaw” is a depiction of two boxers in action, one failing to block a punch to his jaw. The top of the base was inscribed “Mahonri No. 3” and it was stamped “A. Valsuani Cire Perdue” and included the seal of the Parisian foundry. The statuette was complete with a painted rectangular wooden plinth display base. With sleek muscular detail and a deep patina, the pair of fighters were knocked down for $52,800, including the buyer’s premium ($30/50,000). A more in-depth review of the sale will be in a future issue.