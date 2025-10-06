Bronze Bench Tops Bolan Collection At Sworders - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, UK — Sworders sold, on September 24, Ken Bolan’s collection in a 461-lot auction titled “Nature Follows Form.” Realizing the highest price of the day at £15,600 ($20,982) was a bronze bench, from a cast of six by the Morris Singer Foundry after an Eighteenth Century Italian marble example. Measuring 27-1/8 inches high and 57 inches wide, it sold to a London-based buyer.

Other highlights included a monumental wedge-shaped Midcentury Modern Danish rosewood table that measured more than 186 inches long and sold to a buyer based in Abu-Dhabi; it was accompanied by 16 rosewood armchairs, all of which were designed by Arne Vodder for Sibast Møbelfabrik. Hamish Mackie’s (b 1973) “Boxing Hares” exceeded expectations to lead the sculpture category.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported. Additional highlights will appear in an upcoming issue.