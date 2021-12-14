Brocaded Waistcoat, Ex Colonial Dames, Tops At Augusta Auctions

BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — A selection of 18 lots deaccessioned by the Costume Collection of the National Society for the Colonial Dames of America expanded the dateline of more than 250 lots on offer in Augusta Auctions’ December 8 “December Vintage & Decades of Decadence” auction. Leading both the group and the sale was a silk and metallic brocaded waistcoat from the 1740s-50s that had provenance to the Dorothy Quincy Homestead, the home of President John Quincy Adams, of Quincy, Mass. Estimated at $3/5,000, it attracted international interest from both institutional and private bidders; in the end, it realized $10,313 from an unidentified buyer. Speaking after the sale, Julia Ricklis, Augusta Auctions’ operations manager, said the waistcoat was in fabulous condition and that it may have been made in England. She also said it was unusual to have so many pieces of early menswear.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a more extensive sale review in a future issue.