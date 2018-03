LOS ANGELES — The Broad Museum today announced major new acquisitions for its collection, including “Helter Skelter I,” 2007, a massive, mural-scale painting by the Los Angeles-based artist Mark Bradford. The work, which had been acquired at Phillips’ March 8 sale of Contemporary art in London for $11.9 million, established the new world record for a work by Mark Bradford (b 1961). In a statement issued by The Broad, Joanne Heyler, founding director and chief curator of The Broad, said “Mark Bradford’s work has been increasingly central to the Broad collection over the past 12 years, and we are proud to acquire “Helter Skelter I,” which is among the most significant works he has ever produced.”

For more information, www.thebroad.org.