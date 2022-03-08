British Landscape Tops In Carlsen’s March Madness Auction

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — A top price of $7,800 was achieved by a wharf painting by Alexander Davidson (1838-1887), which had provenance to Knoedler & Co. An international buyer acquired the oil on canvas painting, which was titled “Anchor Wharf, Greenwich Pensioners, Crowley House and Trinity Hospital in View.” The sale of 411 lots was more than 98 percent sold by lot and offered furniture, fine and decorative arts, Asian works of art, collectibles and jewelry.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive sale recap will appear om a future issue.