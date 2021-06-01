Brimfield July Marks Full Return Of Major East Coast Antiques Week

BRIMFIELD, MASS. – Every show in Brimfield is scheduled to open at full capacity for the antique week’s July edition, scheduled July 13-18.

After Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker lifted the state’s Covid restrictions on May 29, it gave promoters carte blanche to hold mass gatherings again.

“We’re approaching it at full steam,” said Martha May, owner of May’s Antique Market, one of the 20-some shows that take place during the week. “Of course it’s a little hard to do, we’re all accustomed to face masks, but we’re going all out. Some people are coming in who usually just do May and September, but they want to get out and get back into the business. It’s exciting.”

Due to a short timeline between the Massachusetts Department of Health’s green light in late March, nearly all of the promoters, besides one, decided to cancel their May editions, their first show of the year.

“This is like a reunion,” Martha May said. “We know people personally and it’s been a real shame not to see everyone. That’s the part I love – the people. We’re very excited to see everybody.”

Though the July edition is usually smaller than the other two in May and September – on account of the heat – demand and energy are high from buyers and sellers who want to experience the post-Covid world. The event is gearing up to be a successful and robust opportunity for collectors and dealers.