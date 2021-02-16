Brimfield Heads North For Memorial Day Weekend

DEERFIELD, N.H. – Brimfield show promoter Klia Ververidis Crisafulli has announced Brimfield North, an outdoor in-person antiques show, will take place at the Deerfield Fairgrounds in Deerfield, N.H., over Memorial Day Weekend, May 29-30.

As yet, a definitive decision on Brimfield’s May 11-16 edition in Massachusetts has not been made yet. Promoters are carefully working through a unified safety plan that will need to be approved at the state level.

In comparison, a smaller in-person show at the Deerfield Fairgrounds is a model that has already been tried and found favorable by other promoters throughout the pandemic. Taking place two weeks after the scheduled Brimfield May shows, Brimfield North was originally envisioned as a “Brimfield Hangover” show, Ververidis Crisafulli said, like a tremor after the marathon show’s earthquake.

“With everything up in the air surrounding May Brimfield, and there’s still a hope there, we wanted to get something separate on the books,” Ververidis Crisafulli said. “We posted the event on Facebook and we’re getting a tremendous response. I was shocked with how many people have responded both on the vendor side and the shopper side. There’s just a real thirst for a show out there.”

So far 30 dealers have signed up and the promoter expects anywhere from 100-200 at the fairgrounds, which will be rented out in its entirety.

“All the health guidelines will be in place,” Ververidis Crisafulli said. “The masks, the directions, the sanitation station, only so many people in at a time, etc.”

Vendors can choose to set up on both Saturday and Sunday or Sunday only.

For additional information, www.brimfieldliveonline.com or 781-324-4400.