Bricher Painting Sails To Success At Helmuth Stone

SARASOTA, FLA. — Helmuth Stone conducted its virtual Fine Art & Antiques auction on April 14. A total of 330 lots were offered from a Sands Point, N.Y., collection. Achieving top-lot status was a stunning oil on canvas New England coastal scene with sailboats by American-born artist Alfred Thompson Bricher (1837-1908), which sold for $16,250 with buyer’s premium. The painting was housed in a beautiful fluted cove frame that measured 25 by 36¾ inches. It had provenance from an important American art collector and was acquired by descent; an old exhibition number was stenciled on the back of the stretcher. Further review of this auction’s results will be in an upcoming issue.