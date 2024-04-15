Bricher Painting Sails To Success At Helmuth Stone

Published: April 15, 2024
SARASOTA, FLA. — Helmuth Stone conducted its virtual Fine Art & Antiques auction on April 14. A total of 330 lots were offered from a Sands Point, N.Y., collection. Achieving top-lot status was a stunning oil on canvas New England coastal scene with sailboats by American-born artist Alfred Thompson Bricher (1837-1908), which sold for $16,250 with buyer’s premium. The painting was housed in a beautiful fluted cove frame that measured 25 by 36¾ inches. It had provenance from an important American art collector and was acquired by descent; an old exhibition number was stenciled on the back of the stretcher. Further review of this auction’s results will be in an upcoming issue.
Weschler’s Bidders Flip For Abstract ‘Horses’ Painting
April 15, 2024
Lucioni Self-Portrait Soars Above Estimate At Doyle
April 15, 2024
Weston’s Antiques Serves Sandwiches & Smiles At 25th Anniversary Auction
April 15, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036