Bray Co’s Inaugural Sale Of Tattoo, Circus, Sideshow & Curiosities Exceeds Expectations

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — On September 24, Derin Bray’s auction company, Bray Co., conducted its inaugural sale with 214 lots focused on tattoo history, circus and sideshow memorabilia and other sundry curiosities that attracted nearly 450 bidders from around the world. With all but a small handful of lots selling, the house achieved a total of $301,678, exceeding expectations by about $40,000. At the top of the sale with a $20,910 result against a $5/7,000 estimate was a rare 1880-1910 Japanese book of tattoo designs made for the Western market and painted in watercolor on silk backed by paper (shown). Despite competition from bidders in both China and Japan, Bray confirmed it sold to an important private collector in California who was bidding on the phone. Another strong result — and a record for the subject matter — was $12,300 for a cabinet card photograph of three pioneering tattoo artists, which sold to a different private collector, also bidding on the phone.

“I’m very happy with how the sale went. The thing that stands out to me is that it brought about 150 new buyers into the market, from around the world, including ones from England, France, Italy and Malta. It’s traditionally been material that has been collected somewhat underground but there were a lot of eyes on this sale and it’s clear to me that there is interest here. It’s all very encouraging. I’m hoping to have another tattoo sale next year and am planning to have an Americana sale next spring.” Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. For information, 603-427-8281 or www.brayco.com