DALLAS — A half dozen collectors made bids for the only known example of a banner for Zachary Taylor’s 1848 campaign as Whig candidate and 12th president, driving it to $200,000, four times its estimate, at Heritage Auctions’ May 4–5 Americana and political auction. The flag is in the style of campaign banners that attained extreme popularity in the 1840 and 1844 political seasons but seemed to disappear during the next two presidential elections. Such flags enjoyed a resurgence in 1856 and thrived through the remainder of the Nineteenth Century. This is the only example Heritage Auctions ever has seen. The flag is emblazoned with “Brave Old Zach” on the front, and “He protected the children” on the back — almost certainly a reference to the first event that brought Taylor national attention: as an officer in his first battle in the War of 1812, he commanded Fort Harrison, which came under attack by Indians who were siding with the British. Taylor rallied the troops, fending off the attack while allowing no harm to the women and children. A full review will appear in a future issue.