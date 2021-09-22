Brasilier ‘Bouquet’ For Carlsen At 30th Anniversary Auction

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — Carlsen Gallery celebrated its 30th year with a sale on September 19 that offered period furniture, fine art by listed artists, sterling silver, estate jewelry, Oriental carpets and much more. Leading the lots on offer was an oil on canvas painting by Andre Brasilier (French, b 1929), “Le Bouquet Blanc,” which sold for $21,600 with premium, meeting its high estimate. The 21-by-29-inch composition of a white floral bouquet and pensive female figure had provenance to Findley Gallery. Brasilier studied at the Ecole des Beaux-Art in Paris, where he currently lives and works.

Russ Carlsen told Antiques and The Arts Weekly that the painting was won by a New York City gallery, either for a client or for inventory, bidding by phone. A review of this sale will follow.