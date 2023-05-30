Bramson’s Britains Are Great For Old Toy Soldier - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Auction Action In Pittsburgh, Penn.

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring; Photos Courtesy Old Toy Soldier Auctions

PITTSBURGH, PENN. — On May 20, Old Toy Soldier Auctions, led by toy expert Ray Haradin, sold exactly 600 lots of Britains toy soldiers and related accessories from the collection of Chicago-based collector, Alan Bramson. Assembled beginning in the early 1980s, Bramson worked with toy solider dealer Gus Hansen and his collection was known to feature a number of extremely rare and desirable sets. All lots sold for a “white glove” sale, tallying just more than $225,000.

Leading the charge at $8,400 was a 21-piece Royal Marine light infantry band cataloged as “a beautiful example” that was in “pristine condition” and “exceptionally rare and desirable.” The prewar set was only made between 1938 and 1941 and is generally considered to be “the ultimate Britains band;” despite the lack of a box, it carried the highest expectation of any lot in the sale and the highest estimate as well. After a heavily contested bidding battle, the band found a new home with a collector from Canada.

“The planes ruled the day,” Haradin reported. They did indeed, with a “Flying Boat” monoplane soaring to the same high price of $8,400. Made in an even shorter period of time — 1937-1939 — the plane was cataloged as “the rarest of the Britains airplanes.” Missing the box and a clip to hold the wheels to the underside of the plane, the plane was also described as in “pristine condition.” It also sold to an international buyer.

The first version of Britains’ British monoplane, circa 1930, featured square wings, silver finish, an exterior engine with single blade propeller and all-metal wheels. In near mint condition, it was accompanied not only by its original box but also a pilot. Interest took it from an opening bid of $750 to a $5,125 finish, with an online bidder.

Other flying craft that flew high included a 1935-39 Civilian Autogiro that the catalog noted depicted an aircraft that was used to deliver mail in the Philadelphia area. In pristine condition, and including its original wire, it rose to $5,875 with an online bid. An Army co-operation gyro that came with its box and pilot achieved $5,375.

A circa 1931 14-piece set of soldiers on parade — the Royal West Surrey regiment to be exact — that retained its original box and was in mint to near mint condition will be staying with a buyer in the United States, who paid $6,600 for the lot. It was the second highest price of the day, befitting a lot described as “exceedingly rare.” Another rarity, a circa 1900 first version of Britains Boer Cavalry with five mounted soldiers, charged to $5,520.

Twenty-two lots of Britains “Racing Colours Of Famous Owners” all did well. Each estimated at $200/400, the sets gaveled down at prices ranging from $168 to $480.

Haradin confirmed that about 100 additional sets from the Bramson Collection will be offered for sale later this year.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, 800-349-8009 or www.oldtoysoldierauctions.com.