Brady’s Pre-Retirement Touchdown Ball & Mays’ Card Artwork Headline In Lelands Summer Classic Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY – Tom Brady’s final “pre-retirement” touchdown pass football sold for $129,658 and the original artwork for Willie Mays’ 1953 Topps card garnered $246,968 in the Lelands 2022 Summer Classic Auction, which closed on September 17.

Up for bid again was the football from the Bucs playoff defeat to the Rams on January 23, 2022, that Brady threw for presumably his last NFL touchdown before initially announcing his retirement last February, only to return 40 days later, and one day after Lelands had “sold” the ball at auction. Following Brady’s return to play, Lelands voided the original sale.

The original artwork of the “Say Hey Kid” that was used to create card #244 in the 1953 Topps set is spectacular and was the top price in the sale. It was consigned by the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, with all proceeds dedicated to helping children receive the best medical care possible.

The auction also featured a hobby fresh Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps signed rookie card ($165,479), a 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Autograph card SGC Mint+ 9.5 ($155,584), a Wilt Chamberlain 1968-73 Lakers game-worn warmup jacket ($96,752) and a rare Sam Crawford game-used bat ($73,798).

Additional highlights included a 2017 Topps Chrome UEFA Soccer #93 Christiano Ronaldo Champions League with ball Red Refractor card ($65,852), a 1936 Yankees team-signed baseball ($65,394), a Bill Russell 1964-65 Celtics game-used warmup jacket ($59,396), and a Roberto Clemente 1968 Topps 3D PSA 8 ($50,416).

Among other notable lots were a 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain PSA 8 ($42,491), a Babe Ruth PSA 10 cut auto ($42,079), a Babe Ruth signed baseball PSA 8 ($37,620) and a Peyton Manning 2014 Broncos game-worn jersey ($35,736).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

For more information, or the complete results of Lelands’ 2022 Summer Classic Auction, https://lelands.com.