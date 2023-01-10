Boyd Grabs The Golden Circle With Winter Estates Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ELIOT, MAINE — Boyd Auctions conducted its Winter Estates Auction on January 5, offering 220 lots of estate jewelry, coins, textiles, art and ephemera. The highest reaching lot of these was a 14K yellow gold necklace weighing 83 grams. Known only to have been made in Italy, the necklace appeared to be from the late Twentieth Century. It encircled $4,560 against its $2,2/2,600 estimate. More on this and other treasures from the sale to follow.