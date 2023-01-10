Boyd Grabs The Golden Circle With Winter Estates Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: January 10, 2023
ELIOT, MAINE — Boyd Auctions conducted its Winter Estates Auction on January 5, offering 220 lots of estate jewelry, coins, textiles, art and ephemera. The highest reaching lot of these was a 14K yellow gold necklace weighing 83 grams. Known only to have been made in Italy, the necklace appeared to be from the late Twentieth Century. It encircled $4,560 against its $2,2/2,600 estimate. More on this and other treasures from the sale to follow.
Doyle Returns To Boston Roots, Opens Clarendon Street Gallery
January 11, 2023
Area Estates Cross The Block At Copake’s 43rd New Year’s Day Sale
January 10, 2023
Nadeau’s New Year’s Day Auction Starts 2023 With $2.6 Million Sale
January 10, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036