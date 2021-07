DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – More than 99 percent of the 774 lots that Pook & Pook offered from the estate of Joyce Bowes Collis on June 24-25 found new homes, with a top price of $36,900 realized for an important Montgomery County, Penn., sgraffito redware charger. Attributed to George Hubener, the piece was dated 1790 and featured a large tulip with an allover yellow and green glaze. Despite the fact that it had a 3-inch reattached break to the rim and two 4-5-inch-long hairline breaks, bidders liked that it had provenance to James and Nancy Glazer and pushed it easily past its estimate of $20/30,000. A few bidders competed for the lot but in the end, it sold to a private collector.

Buyer’s premium is included in the quoted price; sale recap to appear in a future issue.