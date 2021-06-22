Bow-Covered ‘Ulysses’ Shoots To Top Of Swann Books & Manuscripts Sale

Published: June 22, 2021
NEW YORK CITY – The top lot in Swann Auction Galleries’ June 17 Fine Books & Manuscripts auction was a large octavo volume of James Joyce’s Ulysses, published in London in 1936. It was number four from a deluxe limited issue printing of just 100 copies signed by Joyce from a total edition of 1,000. The original vellum-over-board cover featured a gilt Homeric bow design after Eric Gill on both the front and back covers. It shot to $21,250 from a $15/20,000 estimate. Watch for a longer sale recap in a future issue.
Ming Dynasty Bronzes Give Quinn’s Surprise Boost
June 22, 2021
Poly Auctions Sets New $41.6 Million World Record For Chinese Ceramic
June 22, 2021
Merrill Bidders Give Babson Ship Painting Headwind
June 22, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036