Botticelli School Madonna Tops Hargesheimer’s Four-Day Auction Marathon - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — On the fourth and last day of auctions conducted by Hargesheimer March 8-11, which saw more than 2,200 lots of jewelry, watches, works of art, Nineteenth Century and Old Master paintings and sculptures cross the block, a 70-inch diameter oil on canvas painting of the “Madonna the Magnificent” earned the highest price of all, $75,029. Painted by an Eighteenth or Nineteenth Century follower of Sandro Botticelli (Italian, d 1510) and housed in a hand-carved ornamental frame, and with provenance to a private South German collection, it sold to a German buyer, bidding on the phone. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house and have been converted into US dollars from Euros. A recap of all four sales in Hargesheimer’s event will be published in an upcoming issue.