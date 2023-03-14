Botticelli School Madonna Tops Hargesheimer’s Four-Day Auction Marathon - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: March 14, 2023
DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — On the fourth and last day of auctions conducted by Hargesheimer March 8-11, which saw more than 2,200 lots of jewelry, watches, works of art, Nineteenth Century and Old Master paintings and sculptures cross the block, a 70-inch diameter oil on canvas painting of the “Madonna the Magnificent” earned the highest price of all, $75,029. Painted by an Eighteenth or Nineteenth Century follower of Sandro Botticelli (Italian, d 1510) and housed in a hand-carved ornamental frame, and with provenance to a private South German collection, it sold to a German buyer, bidding on the phone. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house and have been converted into US dollars from Euros. A recap of all four sales in Hargesheimer’s event will be published in an upcoming issue.
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036