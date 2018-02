FAIRFIELD, MAINE — Jim Julia’s winter fine art and antiques sale, February 8-9, was topped by “A Lawyer,” a pencil, watercolor and pastel on canvas by Columbian American artist Fernando Botero (b 1932). Finishing at $150,750, Botero’s depiction of a portly, pensive-looking man carrying a book, signed “Botero 98,” was the top selling lot in a strong sale that saw seven other items bring more than $50,000 each.

Watch for full report to follow.