Botello’s Bronze Mother & Daughter Sculpture Embraces Top Price In Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — The special bond between mothers and their daughters was captured by an Angel Botello (1913-1986) bronze sculpture, “Madre e Hija,” the top lot in Santa Fe Art Auction’s contemporary art, design and photography sale on September 20. Selling for 39,650, within estimate including buyer’s premium, the bronze, edition 9 of 10, was inscribed Botello IX/X and measured 29 by 20½ by 8½ inches on a base of 36-5/8 by 24 by 13 inches. All proceeds from the sale of this artwork will benefit the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico. Santa Fe’s annual small, selective and refined sale of contemporary masters from around the world highlighted modern, abstract and interpretive movements in painting, photography, prints, ceramics, fiber art, glass and sculpture from the late Twentieth Century through today. More highlights from the sale will be presented in a later review.