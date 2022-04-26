Boston Queen Anne Highboy With Provenance Gets Off The Ground

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A Boston Queen Anne Eighteenth Century highboy with provenance tipped to $6,000, including premium, at Withington Auctions on April 22. The circa 1750 case piece featured burl walnut-veneered drawer fronts, and the maple case had a cornice drawer and stood on cabriole legs. Complete with original brasses, the 5-foot-4-inch-high highboy was more than just eye-candy. It had provenance from the Lyman Gilmore estate. Not far behind was a six-piece Asian lot, including a celadon platter, tea pot, Japanese box with collectible animals, two small hinged boxes and a Chinese rug mat. Estimated just $50-$100, it brought $5,100 with premium. Withington Auctions offered the estate of Lyman Gilmore, late of Antrim, N.H., in its spring auction, which will be further reviewed in a later issue.