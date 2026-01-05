Boston Clothespress Starts Year Strong For McInnis - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: January 5, 2026
AMESBURY, MASS. — John McInnis Auctioneers sold nearly 1,100 lots across three sessions for the firm’s New Year’s Week Estates Auction, January 1-3. The sale’s apex was achieved early when an Eighteenth Century mahogany clothespress, cataloged as an “unusual piece of Boston Chippendale case furniture,” sold to a private collector on day one for $496,000, including buyer’s premium, stunning its $30/60,000 estimate. While this example stood 69 inches tall with a width of 43½ inches, a similar form is found at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Further results and highlights will be featured in a complete review to come in a later issue.
