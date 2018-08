Desperados, Indians, vigilantes and gold. While these things can be found in pretty much every Western movie ever made, there is good reason for their inclusion: because that is how the West was. All of these subjects can be found in a remarkable diary of a Boston boy turned Montana mining engineer who wrote between 1866–68. J. Russell Hodge, in only two years, lived more than most. Shortly after arriving in Montana, Hodge and his father each survived being shot by a desperado, who they shot and killed in an ensuing gunfight. They then endured a year of threats from vigilantes as they were indicted for first-degree murder, a charge they would beat in a juried trial. The two operated a gold mine, which according to the diary and adjusting for inflation, sometimes produced more than $50,000 in gold in a single day. It is the real deal, folks, and the diary approaches the block at PBA Galleries. It joins other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

PBA GALLERIES August 23

Lot 299 Diary of Montana Mining Engineer, 1866–68

Manuscript diary kept by J. Russell Hodge in Roosevelt, Montana Territory, from December 20, 1866, to May 7, 1868, while he was engaged in managing a gold mining and milling operation.

Estimate: $6/9,000

THOMASTON PLACE AUCTION GALLERIES

August 25–26

Lot 1095

Nineteenth Century Carousel Camel Figure By M.C. Illions

Restored carved wood carousel figure in polychrome enamel paint, on black rolling stand with pipe mount, 54 inches tall, Coney Island, N.Y. This piece came from Saucer’s KiddieLand in Indiana.

Estimate: $35/45,000

RAGO