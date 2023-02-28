Boston Block Front Chest Brings $42,000 At W.A. Smith’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — American furniture in original condition accounted for two of the top three lots at William A. “Bill” Smith’s “Exceptional Live Winter Auction” on February 22. In first place at $42,000, was a bowed block-front four-drawer chest made in Boston between 1760 and 1780. With original surface and hardware, there were only minor repairs, and three bidders in the room competed for it. A rare New Hampshire Queen Anne highboy, circa 1780-95, in original condition, which was attributed to a maker in the Chester N.H., area, sold for $24,000 to the New Hampshire Historical Society. A White Mountain landscape by David Johnson topped a strong offering of American paintings and brought $30,000. Chinese celadon porcelains also did very well. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will follow in an upcoming issue.